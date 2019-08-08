Jacksonville pastor charged in Maryland sexual abuse case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man faces charges in the 2007 sexual abuse of a Maryland woman while she was a student at a Baltimore-area private school where he worked as a pastor.

Cameron Shane Giovanelli, 42, of Orange Park, was released Tuesday after his arrest on a warrant charging him with sexual abuse of a minor, perverted practice and fourth-degree sexual offense.

Giovanelli, whose personal blog described him as an associate pastor for Immanuel Baptist Church on Normandy Boulevard, was freed on the condition that he have no contact with minors.

The arrest stems from a complaint filed by the victim, a former Calvary Baptist School student who came forward in May 2018. She said the abuse, which began with unwanted advances on the school’s Dundalk campus and escalated from there, carried on almost daily for several months, police said.

An attorney for Giovanelli said his client categorically denies the allegations.

Based on the victim’s complaint, investigators suspect there might be additional victims who were abused while Giovanelli worked at the church and school from 2003 through 2014. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-853-3650.

