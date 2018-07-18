Police identify man stabbed to death in home invasion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was stabbed to death July 9 during a home invasion at a Westside has been identified as 27-year-old Roland Joseph, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home on Carder Street near Lake Shore Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., after a roommate, who was tied up in another room, got free and found the Joseph bloodied and unresponsive, detectives said.

Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said the victim's roommate was cooperative. He told police a man showed up at their door, then forced his way inside and tied him up in a back bedroom. He said he heard a commotion, but the intruder was gone by the time he broke free.

The sergeant at the scene could not provide a description of the suspect, saying investigators needed to learn more details from the roommate. Other than the victim's name, no other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.