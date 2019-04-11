Man arrested after father shot to death while walking dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Months after a father was found shot to death, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced an arrest.

According to Lt. Craig Waldrup, Corey Carnes was arrested at a home on Kona Avenue and charged with murder. Cames was accused in a deadly shooting that occured just around 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family searching for answers after man gunned down in Jacksonville

Waldrup did not identify the person who died in the shooting, however, News4Jax records show Thomas Gordan, 24, was found shot to death while walking his dog at the Huron-Sophia Apartments on that date and time.

The Sheriff's Office acknowledged the two men knew each other, but gave no motive for the killing.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.