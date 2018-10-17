JEA employee accused of stealing from employee-owned gym

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A JEA employee faces a felony charge after an internal investigation found nearly $12,000 from an employee gym bank account was used for personal expenses.

The investigation revealed that $3,088 was transferred to Michelle Petty's credit card from the gym bank account, for which Petty was the sole signer, according to a report compiled by the city's Office of Inspector General.

That revelation sparked a criminal investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which in turn found Petty used gym funds totaling $11,985, the report said. Once a warrant was issued for her arrest in August, Petty turned herself in.

Petty, 38, is charged with felony grand theft. Duval County court records show her case has been referred to a felony pre-trial intervention program. She has been placed on unpaid leave.

