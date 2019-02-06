License plate reader credited with locating missing Palm Coast man

At left is David Triplett, 86, in a recent photo. At right is the 2002 Ford Explorer that Triplett was driving (photos provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office).

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - What a good ending to this case: Two hours after a statewide Silver Alert was issued, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received a hit on its license plate readers matching the plate on the missing man's SUV, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies made contact with the man, 86-year-old David Morgan Triplett, and said he was in good health. Officials contacted Triplett’s caretaker and arrangements were made to bring him home.

The situation started Tuesday, when Triplett left his home in Flagler County about 5:50 p.m. to go run some errands. When he failed to return, his caretaker called investigators.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, and spoke with the caretaker at Triplett’s home on Crossleaf Court, in Palm Coast.

The woman said she was very concerned because this was the first time Triplett had not returned home. He is experiencing the early signs of dementia, she added.

After a countywide search, the Silver Alert was issued for Triplett and his 2002 Ford Explorer. Two hours later, officials got word from St. Johns County that Triplett was safe.

“This is another great example of how we are using technology to not only the fight against crime but to keep our citizens safe,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I want to thank SJSO for their help in locating Mr. Triplett quickly and helping us bring him home safely.”

License plate readers can be used to help authorities search for criminals, missing people and stolen vehicles.

