Man exiting bus hit, killed by FedEx truck on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hit and killed by a FedEx truck on Commonwealth Avenue at Ellis Road on Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the man got off of a JTA bus, crossed in front of the stopped bus and was hit by an oncoming truck. The man died at the scene.

Investigators said there were passengers on the JTA bus at the time of the accident. The driver of the bus and the truck both stopped and were cooperating with the investigation.

All lanes of Commonwealth Avenue were blocked between Ellis Road and Lane Avenue for the police investigation.