On eve of possible vote, protest of proposed sale of JEA planned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As City Council faces a possible vote Tuesday night on a resolution calling for the JEA to end negotiations to sell the city-owned utility, activists led by the Northside Coalition were urged to demonstrate their opposition at City Hall.

This comes the same day we learned a JEA board member Andy Allen resigned and one day after the chairwoman of the JEA board said it might be time to step back and rethink some of the issues surrounding the possible sale of the utility. April Green told News4Jax on Monday that information will come out next week after the JEA board meeting.

This is all happening as nine companies that have filed intentions to negotiate to buy all or part of JEA are meeting with the utility’s representatives in Atlanta.

The liaison between City Council and JEA, Councilman Danny Becton, said it might be time to take a different look at the entire privatization process.

“It’s kind of hard to unwind some of the things that have been done," Beckton said. “There is a perception that people have about this process which is in the negative.”

In his resignation letter, Allen told Mayor Lenny Curry he was too busy with family and work to serve on the board. It cames after JEA’s board chairwoman April Green told a fact-finding meeting it was time for a “reset,” but saying she would not elaborate on what that meant.

City Councilman Aaron Bowman doesn’t think the process will start over again but he does foresee some changes in the process.

“I just can’t turn a blind eye,” Bowman said. “If you look at those companies, they spent an incredible amount of resources, of time and money trying to come to the table. I don’t think it’s fair to them to say we’re pulling the football away from you.”

As for the resolution to proposed by Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson calling for the JEA to end its talks of a proposed sale, the Council could vote on it as an emergency on the first reading or let it go through the regular process that would take a minimum of six weeks.

State Rep. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, released a statement Tuesday urging City Council to approve the resolution.

“To the members of the Jacksonville City Council, I ask them to vote in support of this resolution at tonight’s city council meeting. It’s time to stop this now," Davis wrote. “I would encourage the JEA board to take formal action to withdraw the offer to negotiate at the next board meeting on December 18, 2019.”

News4Jax is at the meeting and will update this article with what action the Council takes.