Man, woman charged in robberies at 2 adult arcades in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. – Detectives with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office have charged a man and woman suspected in an armed robbery at an adult arcade Sunday in an additional robbery at a separate adult arcade, which occurred Friday.

In addition to the robbery reported at the Tracks Arcade, the Sheriff’s Office said Josiah Smith, 20, and Ebony Hixon, 29, were charged in the robbery at Beach House Arcade in Yulee.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies learned two men entered the Beach House and ordered people to the ground, threatening them with a gun and mace. They demanded money, fled the business and ran across US-17 into the Yulee Villas Apartment Complex.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned a woman dropped the two masked men off just north of the arcade before driving to the apartment complex where she parked. After the robbery, the two men got into the car and fled the area.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.