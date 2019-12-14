63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

63ºF

Local News

Students seen in school bus beating video charged

Parent says the beating stemmed from her child wearing a Trump hat

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: Trump, Bus, Business
A teen was arrested in connection with an attack on a bus headed to a Ypsilanti Township school. (WDIV)

JASPER, Fla. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says five students face misdemeanor battery charges after a fight on a school bus.

The incident took place on Nov. 21, but video of the event was recently posted to twitter

The boy’s mother recently obtained Foye Walker as an attorney. The mother tells The Daily Mail the fight started because her son previously wore a hat supporting President Trump. The video posted does not show the boy wearing any Trump apparel.

The Hamilton County School Superintendent released a statement on the incident. "We absolutely do not condone the use of physical force between students, " Rex Mitchell said. The Superintendent says there is no evidence the fight was politically motivated.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.