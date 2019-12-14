Students seen in school bus beating video charged

JASPER, Fla. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says five students face misdemeanor battery charges after a fight on a school bus.

The incident took place on Nov. 21, but video of the event was recently posted to twitter

My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it's okay to release the video, 😡warning graphic 😡 keep in mind this is only the first 21 seconds of the video...please RT to have these two girls and 3 boys held accountable. pic.twitter.com/8oEz79K2xN — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) December 12, 2019

The boy’s mother recently obtained Foye Walker as an attorney. The mother tells The Daily Mail the fight started because her son previously wore a hat supporting President Trump. The video posted does not show the boy wearing any Trump apparel.

The Hamilton County School Superintendent released a statement on the incident. "We absolutely do not condone the use of physical force between students, " Rex Mitchell said. The Superintendent says there is no evidence the fight was politically motivated.