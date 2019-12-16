70ºF

Impractical Jokers bring new tour to Jacksonville!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

The Scoopski Potatoes Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to laugh!

Impractical Jokers have announced a 2020 comedy tour stop in Jacksonville!

“The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” will stop at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Friday, Aug. 7.

Joe, Murr, Q and Sal are the four members of The Tenderloins.

