Impractical Jokers bring new tour to Jacksonville!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to laugh!
Impractical Jokers have announced a 2020 comedy tour stop in Jacksonville!
“The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” will stop at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Friday, Aug. 7.
Joe, Murr, Q and Sal are the four members of The Tenderloins.
We’ve got an ALL NEW TOUR coming your way!! 🎉🤣🎊 THE SCOOPSKI POTATOES TOUR will be coming to a city near you this Summer! Pre-sale begins TODAY at noon local time at https://t.co/yAHNw0Cmwk pic.twitter.com/OxDcRULaAf— The Tenderloins (@thetenderloins) December 13, 2019
