Man killed on Christmas Eve in Norwood shopping center leaves behind young son, friend says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Norwood shopping plaza turned into a crime scene on Christmas Eve following a deadly shooting. Police said a woman was also injured in a shooting.

A friend of the man who was gunned down and killed Tuesday night around 7 p.m. outside of a shopping plaza on Norwood Avenue talked to News4Jax.

The friend, who did not want to be identified, said the man who was killed was a father. On Christmas Day, the little boy woke up without his father.

“His son, he’s hurt because he’s waiting for his daddy to bring him gifts he’s used to that,” she said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the parking lot on West 44th Street at Carlton Street on the Northside.

The victim’s friend told News4Jax they ran into each other on Tuesday night at CitiTrends for last-minute Christmas shopping. She said she’s known the victim for three years.

Store employees said the parking lot was busy with last-minute shoppers. Homicide detectives said after the shots rang out they found two children inside the victim’s car. They were not injured. The friend said the victim’s son was not inside the car at the time.

“It’s Christmas and the kids have to wake up without a father grow up without a father,” Rahad Yance, a store employee, said Wednesday.

A store employee said he was just leaving work and saw police rushing to the scene.

“It just don’t make sense. The crime just needs to stop,” Yance said. “It’s an outrage.”

Investigators say there are witnesses and videos to help them learn more about the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how she’s doing. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at ‪1-866-845-TIPS‬.