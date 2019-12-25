Retired firefighter honors first responders with Christmas display

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One local family honoring first responders in a unique way on Christmas.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was the inspiration behind the holiday display of Harvey Royal.

“I never got to grow up with my children and I hated that, but all of us we’re in the same boat so to speak,” said Royal, a retired JFRD firefighter.

Royal worked for JFRD for 36 years at Station 31 before retiring.

He spent many Christmases away from his family.

“Growing up my dad was on a shift where to out of three Christmases he would be at the fire station. Ultimately, he would be able to come home for an hour or two , somebody would relieve him but not having him there all day every day during the holidays had an impact on us,” said Debi Wilkinson, Royal’s daughter.

This display started off as a table, styrofoam and a few houses.

This family's labor of love to honor the service and sacrifice of the family's patriarch has now turned into a way to honor all first responders.

"Any firefighter, or public servant, first responder just a really big thank you for everything they do. A lot of folks just don't understand the sacrifices that they make not just for the community but for their families. And you know families that are at home celebrating without them, it's a tough thing. So thank you to all of them for their service," said Wilkinson.

The holiday display features a 9-foot-tall Christmas tree outfitted in personalized fire service ornaments that the family has been collecting for the past 15 years.

Around the tree is Harvey’s old boots, badge, helmet and the tree skirt is made out of his old bunker gear. There’s even a toy robot fireman.

The centerpiece is the Royal Village which features several different firehouses, a burning house, a train and a motorized airplane with Santa in tow.

“I hate to tell you this but it brings a tear to my eye. It really does. Just the camaraderie of the fire station. It just brings back a tremendous amount of memories we’ve had throughout the years,” said Royal.

The family has been working on the display since May and completed it on Christmas morning.

Honoring first responders was the goal, but the true gift for this family was making up for lost time.

"I just like to tell my daughter how much I love her and I enjoyed working on it with her."

Tears of joy for a Christmas well spent honoring the service and sacrifice of our community heroes.