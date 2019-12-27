Officer received tear-jerking gift in memory of K-9 partner
PASCO, Wash. – An officer in Washington was moved to tears over a Christmas gift he received this year.
Officer Madsen, a handler at the Pasco Police Department, lost his K-9, Lemon, three weeks ago.
He was given a gift that reminded him of Lemon for Christmas. You can tell how much he misses his partner.
Gave Officer Madsen his gift today! He cried he loved it so much! I’m so glad that I was able to give this to him as a...Posted by Cassandra Berg on Monday, December 23, 2019
