Missing Chihuahua reunited with family after New Year’s Eve car crash
A missing Chihuahua was reunited with its family Saturday, after he ran off during a car crash on New Year’s Eve, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives returned to the crash site every day to search for the dog, named Max, and leave him food. On Saturday, he was finally there.
As soon as his owner got to the scene, Max ran up to him and gave him some puppy love.
In the video you can hear the owner say, “Oh my god, I can not believe this.”
