Silver Alert issued for missing Clay County man

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Jake Tommy Rael.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen after 3 p.m. Friday on Waterstone Drive in Orange Park.

Deputies said Rael could be driving a silver 2004 Toyota Tacoma two-door truck with Florida tag Z2PMM, a Raiders sticker on the back window and a silver toolbox in the truck bed.

Rael is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.