Clay County home invasion robbery suspect identified

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – One of multiple people suspected of taking part in a Dec. 7 home invasion robbery near Orange Park has been identified, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Darry Jackson III, 19, was already locked up inside the Clay County jail on unrelated charges of leaving the scene of a crash and eluding officers following a Dec. 10 arrest. While incarcerated awaiting trial on those charges, charges of armed home invasion and armed robbery were added against Jackson.

The new charges stem from the Dec. 7 incident in which Clay County detectives said Jackson was one of multiple people who forced their way into a home on Sunrise Village Drive, near the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, and robbed two people inside the house.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, Jackson was the only suspect in possession of a revolver during the home invasion robbery.

During the incident, the report shows, two Xbox game systems, 14 grams of marijuana, an iPhone and keys to one of the victim’s cars were taken. Investigators said they later learned that one of the suspects stole a handgun from inside the victim’s car.

According to the report, the victims knew Jackson, so they were able to give deputies a complete description of him.

Days later, Jackson was arrested during a traffic stop and deputies said they located the revolver that is believed to have been used during the home invasion.

It’s unclear whether deputies have arrested other home invasion robbery suspects.

As of Wednesday, Jackson’s bond was at $85,000 on the previous charges of leaving the scene of a crash, leading police on a dangerous chase, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest. That bond amount is expected to increase once he goes before a judge on the charges in connection with the home invasion.