Victim dies after shooting off Edison Avenue

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Police blocked the area of Edison Avenue and Cherokee Street after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters called to a shooting Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near McCoy’s Creek said the victim has died.

Police have not released any information about the shooting that happened on Cherokee Street at Edison Avenue about 2 p.m. Two witnesses told News4Jax they heard about a dozen shots fired from a moving vehicle. The victim may be a young person.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

