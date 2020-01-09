Victim dies after shooting off Edison Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters called to a shooting Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near McCoy’s Creek said the victim has died.
Police have not released any information about the shooting that happened on Cherokee Street at Edison Avenue about 2 p.m. Two witnesses told News4Jax they heard about a dozen shots fired from a moving vehicle. The victim may be a young person.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
