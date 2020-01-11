Mike Williams joins officers, citizens for Northside Jacksonville Sheriff’s Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Mike Williams joined forces with other officers and Jacksonville citizens Saturday morning for a Sheriff’s Walk on the Northside.

“It’s always good to get back out and walk and knock on doors,” Williams said. “We ask people, 'Hey. How is the neighborhood? How can we help?”

The city’s top cop was joined by fellow officers and those from the Sheriff’s Watch program.

“There are 20 of them around the city. It’s a group of neighbors in a neighborhood that meet with the police,” Williams said. “They talk about problems important to their neighborhood.”

Williams said the walks are all about improving the Sheriff’s Office’s relationship with the community. Saturday’s walk took place in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, where Eunice Barnum lives.

“Crime is a concern,” Barnum said. “We have had our share of crime.”

Eunice said it meant a lot having Williams visit the neighborhood.

“We would love for people to come sit down face-to-face with the officers that work in these neighborhoods and solve these problems together,” Williams said.