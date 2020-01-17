Man indicted on murder charge in death of Mayport man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was arrested in the April 2019 death of a 26-year-old Mayport man is now facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to court documents.

John Wilson was tracked down by U.S. Marshals in Virginia and taken into custody. He’s charged in the death of 26-year-old Dylan McCurdy.

On April 1, officers were called to Featherwood Drive South, where they found the body of McCurdy lying near the edge of the roadway. Investigators said they determined McCurdy died of a gunshot wound.

Wilson is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In a separate case, Wilson is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of 32-year-old Trevor Neal Matthew. A pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for Feb. 6.