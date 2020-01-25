Police investigate 2 separate shootings overnight
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says both victims will recover
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating the shooting of a man who arrived at Park West ER on 103rd Street late Friday night, other officers were called to a shooting early Saturday morning on East 25th Street, near Tallyrand.
In the first incident, police were called to the stand-alone emergency room about 11:30 p.m. Friday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Officers said the injury was not life-threatening.
Less than three hours later, a person was shot early on East 26th Street, between Buckman Street and Talleyrand Avenue. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said there were no suspects or arrests in either case and both were turned over to the violent crime and aggravated battery detectives.
