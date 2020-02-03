JSO: “distinct possibility” shooter is among three hospitalized after Cleveland Road shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 5:09 p.m. Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the Vista Landing Apartments on Cleveland Road in reference to a shooting.

At the scene deputies found one man was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Later another man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, and a third man arrived with a bullet wound in the abdomen. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

JSO believes the victims are all connected to the shooting on Cleveland Road.

In a press briefing, Lieutenant John Gay said there is no danger to the public because there is a “distinct possibility” the shooter is one of the injured men.