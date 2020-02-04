What could be coming to the old City Hall property along East Bay Street?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two developers are proposing homes and businesses that would be built on vacant land in Downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.

Both developers hope to have the land transformed in just a couple of years. A developer could be chosen in the next two weeks.

The old City Hall Annex and Courthouse once sat on the property along East Bay Street. In 2019, the properties were demolished, and now sits prime real estate.

The area could soon look like one of the two plans presented by Spandrel Development Partners and The Related Group. Whoever wins the bid will be working on a multi-million dollar project.

Spandrel Development Partners has completed projects in Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina and Brooklyn, New York. The group says it’s been studying the growth of Jacksonville.

“We put together a great mixed-use two phase plan. They will have hundreds of units as well as thousands of square feet of retail,” said Emanuel Neuman with Spandrel Development Partners. “I am quite excited about it.”

The Related Group has developed properties throughout the state in cities including Tampa and Miami.

“The main points are integration and uses celebrating of the waterfront and bringing related quality development to Jacksonville,” said Jeffery Robbins with The Related Group.

Both developers are optimistic and want to be part of building the future riverfront of Jacksonville.

Recommendations will be considered Feb. 19.