3 injured after gunfire erupts at Lake City apartments

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Three people were wounded Tuesday evening in a triple shooting that unfolded during a dispute at a Lake City apartment complex, authorities said.

It was the second shooting worked by the Lake City Police Department in a week.

Officers answering a call about someone shot at Cedar Park Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. that evening found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the police department.

The police department said Martavious Harris, 26, was shot multiple times in the torso while Timtavious Brown, 23, had a gunshot wound to the leg. An unnamed woman was shot in the back.

Paramedics transported Brown and the woman to an area hospital while Harris was airlifted because he was in critical condition. All three are said to be stable.

Based on preliminary details, police suspect Harris and Brown were in a dispute that escalated when each pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said. They believe the woman was an innocent bystander.

It’s unclear if the men will face charges connected to the shooting.

In a statement, Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore praised her officers’ work in concert with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

“We are currently investigating what led to the dispute between Harris and Brown, and how the incident led to gunfire,” Gilmore said.