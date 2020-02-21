Father of man shot at Jacksonville hotel: ‘Every time I close my eyes, I think about him’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father says he’s heartbroken and demanding answers after his son was found shot to death in a hotel room on Jacksonville’s Southside.

On Thursday, family members identified the man as Kevin Fischer, 27. He was found dead on Tuesday at the Hometown Inn and Suites on Mustang Road.

His father, Craig, said he wanted to share his son’s photo to bring awareness to his son’s death.

“Every time I close my eyes, I think about him,” the father said. "Me and him didn’t always get along real good, but I still loved him with the bottom of my heart.”

The father said Fischer had been threatened and that the shooting happened during a dispute in the hotel room. Officers said he’d been shot multiple times.

Fischer’s father said his greatest memories of his son were him overcoming setbacks, working hard and loving his family.

“I just want them to know that they took something from our family that can’t be replaced, and I’m totally heartbroken, and I hope they get what they deserve,” the father said.

No arrests have been announced in Fischer’s death, and no suspects have been named. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The 27-year-old’s father said a memorial for his son is planned within the next week at the park on 118th Street.