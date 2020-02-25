Man, 32, charged with murder in Nortwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in the shooting death last fall of a 38-year-old man in Northwest Jacksonville.

Terry Jerome Hagans, 32, was booked Monday into the Duval County jail on second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in connection with the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a shooting that played out Sept. 27, 2019, near West 31st and Grunthal streets, police said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead inside a home.

Investigators determined the death a homicide, but few details have been released. Of Hagans’ arrest, police only said he was identified as a suspect through “investigative efforts.”

Jail logs show Hagans remains in custody without bond.