Man shot, killed in parking lot of Mandarin apartments

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Tags: Homicide, Jacksonville
Man found dead in parking lot of Sugar Mill Apartments on Crown Point Road. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers responding to a shooting on Crown Point Road late Wednesday night found a man dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the initial call came in at 11:30 p.m. and homicide detectives were called to the scene. They released no information about who the victim was, the circumstances of the shooting or if they had identified a suspect.

The location -- Sugar Mill Apartments -- is within a block of Crown Point Elementary School, but police had cleared the scene before people began arriving for school Thursday morning.

