Day care in Jacksonville disinfecting classrooms daily amid coronavirus threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All Saints Early Learning and Community Care Center in Jacksonville is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously, emailing flyers to its parents and disinfecting its classrooms daily.

Marian Wilcher, the day care center’s executive director, said she’s keeping her eye on all the developments in the news to make sure the center is properly cleaned.

“We take it very serious in making sure children, and their families and the staff are safe," Wilcher said. “If children are sick, we’re asking our parents to please keep them home. If staff is sick, we want them to stay home."

Over 100 children attend the facility, and staff is keen to remind them to keep their hands clean. Staff members have turned to an interactive application the’re using to teach them the proper way to wash their hands.

Then, children demonstrate what they’ve learned in an actual sink.

The day care said extra sanitation wipe downs inside the classroom is mandatory. Staff members are being instructed to keep an eye out for any child showing signs of being sick or having a fever.

“We isolate them from the rest of the children, and we call their parents immediately so they can come and get them," Wilcher said.

In addition to children, the center also provides daycare for 18 senior citizens with special needs.