Wife of accused child molester: ‘He lived a double life’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman called her husband a monster after he was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.

Michael Linkenauger is accused of molesting a 12-year-old boy for more than a year.

The 41-year-old is a real estate broker with an office in Bartram Park. He was active in several local churches and ran a ministry called Hot Dogs for Hope, where he fed and clothed the homeless.

A week ago, he was arrested on child sexual battery charges at his office. Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he resisted arrest, which resulted in several injuries to his face and ribs.

Linkenauger appeared in court Thursday for his arraignment and bond hearing, asking for a lower bond to get out of jail. He was wearing a red jumpsuit, indicating he’s high-risk and on suicide watch.

His wife, Diane, sat in the front row, watching the proceedings. At times, she was crying.

“My whole life has been torn apart. Completely shattered,” she told News4Jax after the hearing. “Me and my children, we’re at a loss. We don’t know what to do.”

Linkenauger’s wife said she plans to file for divorce.

According to his arrest warrant, a boy told church members and later told investigators that Linkenauger sexually abused him from 2017 to 2018. He said the man took him on trips across Florida and to Savannah, Georgia.

Thursday morning, Assistant State Attorney Terence Martin filed more charges against Linkenauger. He was originally facing three charges. Thursday’s addition raised it to 11.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Linkenauger’s wife said she married him in June 2018. She said they’ve known each other for more than four years.

She fell in love with his seemingly kind spirit and generosity in the community, but in the past week, everything’s changed.

“He lived a double life, absolutely,” she said. “He made everyone believe he was this Christian man that was just awesome, and everyone looked up to him.”

Linkenauger’s wife noted that she never suspected anything was wrong.

“Never. Never in a million years would I have thought my husband,” she said.

Thursday in court, Linkenauger’s defense lawyer said police officers used excessive force in the arrest, punching him several times, breaking his ribs and bones in his face, which sent him to the hospital. Attorney Marcus Barnett, who said he’d known Linkenauger personally for about eight years, asked Judge Lester Bass to lower his bond from $400,000. Barnett said that Linkenauger had no criminal history, never missed a court date and had a supportive family.

Instead, the judge more than doubled the amount required for release to $850,000. The judge also ordered that if he is able to bond out, he will wear a GPS monitor, stay off the internet and avoid contact with the boy.

“This is a good judge and a fair judge. But respectfully, we disagree,” Barnett told News4Jax after the hearing. “We look forward to the truth coming out.”

Linkenauger’s wife said he kept his bank accounts away from her, leaving her and the children with expensive bills. This includes both of their car payments and their rent at home.

A friend created a GoFundMe page for their basic living expenses.

“We have to start our lives completely over, and I don’t know how I’m going to make that happen,” Diane Linkenauger said.

She said her husband’s parents and two biological children are also devastated. They were in the courtroom Thursday.

Michael Linkenauger is being kept in isolation with one other inmate at the Duval County jail, away from the general population.

Linkenauger did not comment at the hearing.