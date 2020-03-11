How Northeast Florida schools are addressing coronavirus during spring break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While some students in Northeast Florida are preparing for spring break, others will be returning to school from vacation, which may have taken them out of the country. Health officials are working to make sure those students and their families haven’t been exposed to the new coronavirus.

When Duval County students return from their spring break on Monday, they can expect to see their facilities and their buses cleaner than ever before. The Duval County School District has used spring break to eliminate germs, and it’s waiting on further direction from the state.

”We are following the direction of the Health Department and watching the website of the CDC. Whatever recommendation they ask. we are working hard to implement those recommendations," said Dr. Diana Greene, the school superintendent.

Duval County Public Schools are canceling field trips that result in crowds of 1,000 people or more. The district has not made any cancellations to major sporting events.

In St. Johns County, students will go on spring break next week. School Superintendent Tim Forson has advised families traveling out of the country to inform their school and follow the CDC guidelines.

“If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your county health department or health care provider,” Forson said in a statement.

The Alachua County School District posted on its Facebook page, alerting the public that:

“There is now a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alachua County. The Health Department has informed us that based on the unique circumstances of this patient’s arrival and stay in the area, the community risk is low. There is no plan to close schools as a result.”

In Nassau County, where one travel related case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed, the School District said it has

“...developed a surveillance instrument that is submitted each week from every schools clinic. The results are monitored by the epidemiologists with the Health Department, looking for trends in categories like ‘influenza-like illnesses’ and ‘gastro illnesses.’"

RELATED: Nassau County man, woman in Alachua County test positive for new coronavirus

The Clay County School District said it will also be disinfecting its facilities over spring break, which begins on March 23.

In Putnam County, administrators said school principals are making daily announcements about hand washing and requesting all parents to inform them if anyone in their household travels to high risk areas over spring break.

As of Wednesday evening, News4Jax was waiting to hear back from the Baker County School District.