Jacksonville man who was aboard Grand Princess isolated in California

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that nearly 500 passengers remained aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, and he hoped they will all be offloaded by the end of the day.

Sean Damroze, a Jacksonville man who was on the ship, is in quarantine in Southern California. He said he’s now stuck in a hotel suite in San Diego while he and others who were in the ship remain isolated.

“A whole lot of boredom. I have internet and TV, but no social time so being here is driving me crazy," Damroze said.

Damroze said he feels fine and doesn’t think he’s infected, but understands the quarantine is a precautionary measure.

“They do come and deliver food to us. They gave a packet of information, and right now, they expect us to be here for 14 days,” he said.

Damroze said the people who deliver food to his door are covered from head to toe in suits. Before he opens his door to accept his food, he’s required to have his mask on.

“The whole experience is very surreal," he said. "One I would have never thought I would experience.”

In addition to the 21 people who previously tested positive while aboard the ship, Newsom says at least two more people have tested positive after leaving. Newsom expects the number to climb as more people are tested.

The ship was carrying about 3,500 passengers and crew when it docked earlier this week in Oakland.