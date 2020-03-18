By-the-numbers: Calls to Florida Poison Control increase as the coronavirus spreads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As people heed the warning to use hand sanitizer as a layer of protection against COVID-19, at the same time, Florida Poison Control tells News4Jax the number of calls for help have more than doubled.

But the increase in calls aren’t only about hand sanitizer exposure. Poison control centers statewide report more calls regarding household cleaners and disinfectants, too.

Take a look by-the-numbers comparing the first 17 days of this month to the same 17-day period last year:

From March 1, 2020 – March 17, 2020:

Hand sanitizer exposure calls: 90

Household cleaners & disinfectant exposure calls: 480

From March 1, 2019 – March 17, 2019:

Hand sanitizer exposure calls: 35

Household cleaners & disinfectant exposure calls: 417

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says unintentional poisonings kill about 30 children every year and recommends keeping cleaning and disinfecting products sealed with child-safety packaging and locked up away from a child’s reach.

To contact Florida Poison Control, call 1-800-222-1222.