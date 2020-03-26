Study: COVID-19 may live on surfaces for days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you need another reason to wash your hands frequently, disinfect surfaces and practice social distancing, here it is: A study suggests COVID-19 may live outside the body on certain surfaces for days.

“We learned that aerosolized, or suspended in-air virus, can stay persistent for three hours,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Nikita Desai, who did not take part in the study. ”And when we’re looking at inactive objects, such as stainless steel, and plastic, the virus can stay and live outside the body for two to three days -- if not longer.”

The study also found the COVID-19 respiratory virus was able to stay on copper for up to four hours, and cardboard for up to 24 hours. Findings suggest that it’s possible for individuals to acquire the virus through the air or after touching contaminated objects, even if they never touched a person who was infected.

“People may not be aware that even if they don’t shake hands with somebody, they may touch a surface that someone infected with the virus may have touched hours or days before,” said Desai. ”Doing this can spread the infection, not only to themselves, but everyone they come in contact with.”

Desai said experts are still learning about COVID-19, but we do know that frequent hand-washing is key, especially when folks have been in contact with surfaces in public places.

“Remember that when we’re talking about the spread of a virus, we’re not just talking about person-to-person transmission, we’re talking about place-to-place transmission,” she said. “Everywhere you go, there is a risk that someone with COVID-19 could have been there before you.”

Desai urges people to refrain from elective events that can be postponed or canceled. She said it’s also a smart idea to avoid unnecessary travel for the sake of public health.