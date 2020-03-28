Jacksonville-area hospitals ask the public to donate supplies ahead of possible COVID-19 surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Health and Ascension St. Vincent’s asking for specific supplies that can help them support nurses and doctors during the new coronavirus outbreak.

They know that a day will come when they will need more supplies, and when that happens they want to be prepared.

Now they have a list of things that the public can send to help.

Face shields and hand sanitizer are just some of the things that these hospitals will always need.

Hospitals around the country are short on ventilators and other supplies as more and more cases of COVID-19 come in and Jacksonville-area hospitals want to protect themselves from the same problems.

“We are really starting out early on this journey in Jacksonville about what we could face,” said Jennifer Morton with St. Vincent’s Riverside. She is getting the word out about hospital collections.

“Knowing that the future is unforeseeable and we want to make sure we are being protective, proactive and make sure they have what they need,” she said.

Here's a list of things that they are collecting:

Isolation Gowns

Surgical Gowns

N95 Respirators

Earloop or Tie Masks

Hand Sanitizers

Face Shields

Surface Disinfectants

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

Controlled Air Purifying Respirators (CAPR)

Non-contact Thermometers

Other approved PPE supplies advised by the CDC

Local businesses have already reached out to the hospital to help. Bacardi is creating a hand sanitizer and Home Depot has offered to help too.

As nurses and doctors help patients fight they are grateful for everyone's support.

If you want to make a donation, call 904-308-2619. Do not drop the items off at the hospital, it is too busy and everyone is practicing social distancing.