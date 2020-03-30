Duval County Public Schools now serving students dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Add dinner to the list of services Duval County Public Schools is now providing for students.

The school district is now serving dinner to students at 71 participating schools, district spokesperson Laureen Ricks announced in a news release Monday afternoon.

RELATED | Free meals for students during coronavirus outbreak

Like breakfast and lunch, dinners may be picked up curbside at participating schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students can collect meals at the school nearest them.

The district has posted menus online for each set of meals. Students and parents can view the complete list of participating schools on the district’s website.