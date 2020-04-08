JSO: Man shot, killed by 2 gunmen on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was shot dead just before midnight Tuesday in the Oak Hill area of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting on Wilmar Road, off Jammes Road, south of 103rd Street, around 11:30 p.m.

They found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police two suspects dressed in black ran up and shot the man, then drove off in a burnt orange or red, small SUV with dark-tinted windows and silver rims.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking for video surveillance to track down the gunmen.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.