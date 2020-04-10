2 dead, 1 injured in Hyde Park shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two young men were killed and a third man injured in shootings Friday at an apartment on San Juan Avenue near Jammes Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. and homicide detectives were still trying to determine what led to the shooting. The injured man was found at a second location, but it is believed his shooting was related to the two people dead. He is expected to recover.

Police believe there is one gunman, but it was still early in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Cime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

We are learning more about the shooting and will update this report throughout the afternoon and have a full report on News4Jax at 4 p.m.