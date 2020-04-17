Officers, bystander lift car off pedestrian who was critically injured in Jacksonville Beach crash

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A woman who was jogging suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a car in Jacksonville Beach on Friday.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 1st Street South and 10th Avenue South just as officials prepared to reopen the beaches after four weeks of closures.

After the crash, police officers and a trauma surgeon who happened to be in the area helped lift the car off the woman before paramedics arrived.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and was being questioned, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.