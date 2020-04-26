Putnam County deputy who tested positive for COVID-19 now ‘fully recovered’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County deputy who tested positive for COVID-19 said he has recovered from the sometimes deadly illness.

In a public Facebook post on Sunday, deputy Kenny Roberts wrote that after 17 days of quarantine he received a second negative COVID-19 test and has fully recovered.

“I have to give a big thanks to my PCSO family,” Roberts wrote. “(Sheriff) Gator DeLoach and everyone that has called me everyday to check on me and bring me things, they have showed a unbelievable amount of family support. I’m so lucky to be apart of an agency and community that cares.”

Seven Putnam County sheriff’s deputies were quarantined after Roberts tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office said on April 14.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roberts tested positive for the new coronavirus on April 12 after he noticed symptoms.

“The deputy did the appropriate thing by participating in a Department of Health screening. And, at that point, it was decided that he should be tested based on his symptoms," said Col. Joe Wells, with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. “Because of the quick reaction of our deputy in recognizing the symptoms, we were able to limit exposure to just a few other deputies."

As of Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health, there were 87 COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, with one death.