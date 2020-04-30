COVID-19 testing at Southside Walmart to be Jacksonville’s 22nd site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first testing site in a Jacksonville’s Walmart parking lot will open Friday at the store at 13490 Beach Blvd. Testing will be done by appointment made through Quest Diagnostics. People showing symptoms and first responders can make those appointments.

The Walmart drive-up site will use a self-administered nasal swab with the person remaining in their vehicle. It requires no out-of-pocket cost and be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily -- but by appointment only by going to myquestcovidtest.com. Results should be available in two days.

This will be the 22th testing site to open in Duval County. That list includes the large drive-up testing sites at Lot J of TIAA Bank Field and at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, the city’s walk-up site at Kooker Park on the Eastside, as well as some area hospitals, the Duval County Health Department and the dozen Care Spot clinics around Jacksonville.

Most sites require either some symptoms or for the person to be a health care worker or first responder, but a few sites will test anyone who wants a COVID-19 test.

“Go to Lot J, Go to Kooker Park, go to UF Health walkups with no symptoms and get a test if you would like,” Mayor Lenny Curry said.

Curry said at Thursday’s briefing the city would continue to add more testing sites as keeping the testing numbers up and monitoring for a low number of positive tests is one of the criteria of getting the city and state fully back open.

“If we all do our part, the next phase will come sooner," Curry said.

For more details of any Jacksonville testing site, visit coj.net/covid19testing.