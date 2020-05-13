Jacksonville woman celebrates 109th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Louisa Gunter celebrated 109 years of life on Wednesday!

Her family and friends came to her home to help celebrate her birthday. She received love, money, sweet treats and gifts during her celebration.

Gunter has nine children, 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren.

She was the 14th of 15 children born in Levy, Florida but has been living in Baldwin, Florida for more than 80 years.

Gunter also had a son, Almon, who died at the age of 76.