Restaurants in Florida can open with 50% capacity starting Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis loosened restrictions on restaurants, stores and gyms Friday as part of his plan to reopen the state.

DeSantis was at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Riverside, alongside hospital administrators and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, to announce his next step in reopening Florida.

He said positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths were down, and that it’s time to get back to some normal activities safely.

For the first time since March, gyms can be open, if they follow strict guidelines, starting Monday. Also, restaurants will be able to operate at 50% capacity.

Chef Sam Efron, owner of Taverna in San Marco, said the restaurant is happy to learn of the loosened restrictions. He said the restaurant has been surviving on takeout and outdoor dining.

“We let go of 63 employees and we have about 30 that we are able to bring back,” Efron said. “We’re doing everything we can to stay afloat and every little bit helps.”

Retailers, museums and libraries will also be able to go back to 50% capacity on Monday. A note, however, about libraries in Duval County: A spokesperson told News4Jax that Jacksonville Public Libraries does not plan to reopen any locations Monday.

Movie theaters and bars must remain closed under Phase 2 and visitors are still restricted from long term care facilities.