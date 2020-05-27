City Council approves $5M more in stimulus money for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s more stimulus money headed for people in Jacksonville following a vote by City Council on Tuesday night. City leaders said it will be applied to residents on a waiting list.

The COVID-19 Relief Bill passed with unanimous approval. It appropriates $5 million of the CARES Act.

Councilman Garrett Dennis introduced the bill, saying city leaders have a responsibility to offer assistance. He specifically referred to those who have lost employment or had their hours cut significantly.

“We have people on the waiting list,” Dennis said. “Five million dollars is definitely an emergency.”

The $5 million will be added to the original $40 million stimulus that Jacksonville residents could apply to receive. It allows 5,000 additional households to receive $1,000 from the city.

There’s also more money available for small businesses. The City Council approved $2,000 grants to 4,500 local small businesses. It includes sole proprietors and self-employed workers.

As first reported by the Florida Times Union, the businesses must employ fewer than 100 people and have lost as much as 25% of their revenue since February. The website for businesses to apply has not yet been launched.