Ponte Vedra man accused of sex crime on young child

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A 60-year-old Ponte Vedra man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

James Lott was arrested Thursday night on the felony charges, which are punishable by up to life in prison, if he’s convicted.

The report states that detectives began investigating Lott nearly two weeks ago when the victim’s mother reported the abuse. The investigation revealed the abuse happened on more than one occasion between January and May 15.

According to the report, the victim’s mother said the child came to her and mentioned a vulgar word before saying Lott took inappropriate pictures. The report also states that when the child told the mother about the pictures, the child no longer wanted to go to Lott’s home because the child was in physical pain.

Although exact details of what the child endured were not redacted from the report, News4Jax has made an editorial decision not to print those details because some may find them graphic. The report does not specify how Lott and the victim know each other.

When Lott was questioned at Sheriff’s Office, he admitted to allegations that the child reported.

Prior to Thursday’s arrest, Lott had no criminal record.

As of Friday afternoon, Lott remained in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.