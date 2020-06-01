Jacksonville boy’s song about racial tensions goes viral, shared by celebrities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 12-year-old Jacksonville boy named Keedron Bryant posted a video to Instagram that has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

The Instagram post was shared thousands of times and several celebrities shared the song too. LeBron James, Victoria Beckham, Janet Jackson, Eva Longoria, David Oyelow, Kandi Burrus, and former President Barack Obama all praised Bryant for his message.

In his song, Bryant sings about how he sees black men being killed every day. Bryant’s song nearly doubles as a prayer as he sings,

"I just want to live. God, protect me, I just want to live,” the song goes.

The video was posted just a few days after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody after an officer put a knee into his neck for more than 8 minutes.

“I’m a young black man, doing all that I can to stand,” Bryant sings. “Oh, but when I look around and I see what’s being done to my kind every day, I’m being hunted as prey. My people don’t want no trouble, we’ve had enough struggle."

The caption on the video reads, “just singing what’s on my heart...hope this blesses someone.”