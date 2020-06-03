State attorney: George Floyd killing ‘disturbed me to my core’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida state attorney Melissa Nelson said that the recent killing of George Floyd “disturbed me to my core” and vowed to continue protect those who protest peacefully in the hopes of bringing light to racial discrimination.

Floyd, an African American, died on May 25 after being held down by a Minneapolis police officer. The officer used his knee on Floyd’s neck to restrain him for nearly nine minutes. That incident, which followed two others involving African Americans and police or former law enforcement, has helped bring racial and social justice issues back to the forefront.

“Like all of you, the recent killing of George Floyd shocked and angered me. As a prosecutor and a person, it disturbed me to my core. Racism and injustice have no place in our society. Period. The hate that fuels the acts of violence affecting communities across our country is unbearable.”

Nelson, whose office handles criminal matters in Clay, Duval and Nassau counties, said that she will continue to ensure that peaceful protests can occur within the circuit. She added that those who use violence or destroy property will be held accountable for those actions.