Mother of 29-year-old who died after shooting: ‘I just want answers’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mother is making a heartbreaking plea for Jacksonville police to find the person responsible for her son’s death.

Erica Norton said her 29-year-old son, Joshua King, died after a shooting last month around the corner from his grandparent’s house in the Fort Caroline Oaks subdivision off Fort Caroline Road.

She said King leaves behind an almost 2-year-old girl.

“My son Joshua king was a father,” Norton said. “My grandchild is not going to know her father other than pictures and what people tell her.”

Norton told News4Jax her son was shot in the back on Rifle Run Court and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on the night of May 13, but died while in surgery.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“That’s all I want. I just want answers and I want whoever is responsible for my son’s death to come forward,” Norton said.

Between protests and the coronavirus pandemic, Norton said she feels her son’s case has been put on the back burner.

“I don’t want (it) to go cold. I want it followed up and I want to feel like I’m being heard, as well as the rest of my family,” Norton said.

She said she has been in touch with the detectives on her son’s case, but little to no information has been released to her, which is why she’s asking anyone with information to come forward.

Norton said because her son’s killer is still at-large, she has moved out-of-state.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information regarding the fatal shooting to call 904-630-0500 or to email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).