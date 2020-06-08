Candidates qualifing for Florida legislature, sheriff, other offices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of legislative candidates began qualifying Monday for this year’s elections in which 21 Senate seats and all 120 House seats could draw contests. Candidates are also signing up for many county races, including sheriff, county commission, school board and other local offices.

Among the higher-profile races in Northeast Florida that will be the sheriff’s race in Clay County, where several people are expected to challenge incumbent Darry Daniels, and St. Johns County, where Sheriff David Shoar is not seeking re-election after five terms in office.

The formal qualifying period began at noon Monday and will continue until noon Friday.

Qualifying was held earlier this year for congressional races.