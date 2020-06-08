88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Candidates qualifing for Florida legislature, sheriff, other offices

Party primary set for Aug. 18; general election Nov. 3

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Mike Vasilinda, Tallahassee correspondent

Tags: Florida, Election
photo
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of legislative candidates began qualifying Monday for this year’s elections in which 21 Senate seats and all 120 House seats could draw contests. Candidates are also signing up for many county races, including sheriff, county commission, school board and other local offices.

Among the higher-profile races in Northeast Florida that will be the sheriff’s race in Clay County, where several people are expected to challenge incumbent Darry Daniels, and St. Johns County, where Sheriff David Shoar is not seeking re-election after five terms in office.

The formal qualifying period began at noon Monday and will continue until noon Friday.

Qualifying was held earlier this year for congressional races.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: