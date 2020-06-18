After firefighter tests positive, 24 more are quarantined

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A firefighter from a Southside firehouse tested positive for COVID-19 will be off the job for 14 days, as will 24 others who were around him, the city of Jacksonville said Thursday.

Many of those were from Fire Station 21 on Powers Avenue, but some were also from a training class that the infected firefighter attended Wednesday morning.

These are not the first from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue to test positive or require quarantine. To help prevent the spread, Servpro was sanitizing JFRD apparatus Thursday that was brought to the Fire Academy off Beach Boulevard. The company will do it again Friday at the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters union hall on Stockton Street.

This deep cleaning was scheduled before the latest firefighter tested positive.