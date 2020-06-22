Clay County Sheriff’s Office invites community to share ideas to bridge gap with law enforcement

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday will be holding an event called “Talking for a Change.”

The Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to help come up with ideas to bridge the gap with law enforcement.

“Through organized discussion, we hope together we can find solutions we, as an agency, can present at the next National Sheriff’s Association conference,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

News4Jax anchor Kent Justice will moderate Thursday’s event, which will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cedar Point Baptist Church at 1650 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but you are encouraged to register ahead of time by contacting Tina Hodges at thodges@claysheriff.com or at 904-529-6160. If you choose not to register, you may still attend.

The Sheriff’s Office said social distancing will be directed and face masks will be available for those in need.