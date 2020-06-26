City hires North Florida Land Trust to consult on McCoys Creek restoration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – North Florida Land Trust was awarded a contract to serve as the real estate consultant for the City of Jacksonville’s McCoys Creek Restoration Project. NFLT will provide technical and real estate work needed for the acquisition of parcels associated with the proposed improvements within the plan.

“Our experience is particularly relevant to the kind of properties being purchased specifically for parks and habitat restoration purposes, a cause that is precisely the focus of our organization,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “McCoys Creek is a critical component of the Emerald Trail. It has environmental benefits, will reduce flooding and become a family-friendly recreational area for Jacksonville.”

NFLT will work directly with the City’s Public Works Department and Real Estate Division, as well as the Office of General Counsel, to acquire the necessary property for the restoration project. NFLT will handle the negotiations and due diligence necessary to purchase the properties in coordination with the City. They will also coordinate with Groundwork Jacksonville, its nonprofit partner and the leader of the Emerald Trail effort, to identify the landowners.

“McCoys Creek is a wonderful example of Groundwork Jacksonville’s ongoing partnership with NFLT,” said Kay Ehas, CEO of Groundwork Jacksonville. “We look forward to working with them on this important initiative for our city.”

McCoys Creek runs from the mouth of the St. Johns River through several historic urban neighborhoods and regularly floods during normal rainfall. As part of the restoration project, the City will make improvements to prevent flooding, restore fish and wildlife habitat and create a more resilient ecosystem. Groundwork Jacksonville has created the vision plan for the project which will include the creation of trails and recreational amenities.